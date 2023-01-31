Red Raider wrestlers fared well in their final tuneup for Region-8AAAA traditional tournament Saturday, taking sixth place out of 14 teams in the Redskin Rumble at Social Circle High School.
“I thought we did real well with the amount of kids we had to come in sixth with all those heavy hitters there, Buford and Social Circle, two dominant teams the last few years, Hillgrove and Archer, big 7A schools,” said Red Raider head coach Richie Houston. “The kids performed really well. And hopefully that gives us a little bump going into regionals this week.”
Senior Jace Jachimski, 34-8 on the year, won the 150 lb. class at Social Circle.
“He hasn’t had a loss since the Hook’em Dec. 29-30 and he’s moving along, trucking where he needs to be for his senior year,” said Houston.
Bryer Autry lost in the first round then won four in a row to finish fifth at 165 lbs. Toby House, 34-9 on the year, took third at 157 lbs., downing a Buford wrestler he lost to in the first match of the year.
“He (House) avenged the loss, and one of the things we kind of preach is hey, it’s not where you start; it’s where you finish,” said Houston. “That was a big win.”
Dalton Giles, 138 lbs., and Brodie Hawks, 106 lbs., both took fifth in their weight classes.
Other Raider records on the year include Brodie Hawkes, 30-14; Dalton Giles, 21-10; Will Hartlage, 24-18; and Andrew Fairchild, 20-11.
Madison County now turns its attention to the region traditional tournament at Walnut Grove Saturday.
“It’s a tough region; you’ve got Chestatee and North Oconee who finished third and fourth at the state duals,” said Houston, who noted that Walnut Grove is also good. “The top four kids in each weight get out so there are going to be two to three really good kids at every weight. So some of our guys are going to have to fight and scrap to get out.”
In girls’ action last week, Jocey Byers placed third at 140 lbs. in the Currahee Girls Classic.
