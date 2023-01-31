Toby House

Toby House outmuscles his Stephens County opponent during a recent win.

Red Raider wrestlers fared well in their final tuneup for Region-8AAAA traditional tournament Saturday, taking sixth place out of 14 teams in the Redskin Rumble at Social Circle High School.

“I thought we did real well with the amount of kids we had to come in sixth with all those heavy hitters there, Buford and Social Circle, two dominant teams the last few years, Hillgrove and Archer, big 7A schools,” said Red Raider head coach Richie Houston. “The kids performed really well. And hopefully that gives us a little bump going into regionals this week.”

