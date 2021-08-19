The season is young, but the Red Raider softball team has already shown its resilience.
Madison County (3-1) hit the road this past week with three away games, falling 7-3 to George Walton Academy, but the team roared back with two region wins, downing North Oconee 9-3 Thursday and Flowery Branch 3-1 Tuesday.
Red Raider coach Ken Morgan was proud of what he saw.
“We didn’t play our best (against George Walton), but sometimes you get a wakeup call,” said Morgan, whose team committed five errors in the loss. “It’s one of those games you learn from, and I was really proud of the girls how they bounced back and went to North Oconee with a little attitude and brought it. It was a great game, a complete game from top to bottom, from pitching to defense to timely hitting and getting bunts down and baserunning.”
He added: “If they come out and play like they did against North Oconee, they can beat anybody. Good pitching, defense and timely hitting and you can win just about every ball game.”
That carried that good play into the next game, downing the defending 8-AAAA champions on the road.
The coach noted that senior Claire Strickland has really shined in the circle so far this season. She gave up six hits and two earned runs in seven innings against the Titans, then shut down Flowery Branch Tuesday, giving up one run on four hits while fanning four in seven innings.
Strickland has also been productive at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs against North Oconee and 2-for-3 against Flowery Branch with an RBI.
Others have excelled at the plate, too.
Riley Smith led the Raiders against George Walton, going 3-for-3 with a run scored. Mary Drayke Summers was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI. And Reagan Fulcher was 1-for-3 with a run scored. Fulcher suffered a hand injury during action last week and will miss several weeks. Reina Metzler has stepped in to fill her spot at third base.
Smith smacked two hits against North Oconee with a run scored and two RBIs, while Sam Minish had two hits and two runs scored. Skylar Minish was 1-for-3 with a run scored and RBI and Rylee Ernst was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and two walks.
Madison County never trailed against pitcher Nikki Harris and the Falcons Tuesday, scoring runs in the first, third and fourth innings, with Flowery Branch getting on board in the sixth with a solo homer.
Smith turned in her third-straight multi-hit performance, going 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Summer was also 2-for-3. Minish went 1-for-4 with a run scored and RBI and Ernst was 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Madison County now returns home for a 6:30 p.m. matchup Thursday with East Hall (weather permitting). The team will then face Commerce and Franklin on the road in a double header Saturday at 10 a.m. and noon.
Morgan thanked parents and softball boosters for their help during the program’s annual golf tournament this past Saturday at Highland Park. Proceeds go toward uniforms for the softball program. A total of 22 teams and 88 golfers participated.
