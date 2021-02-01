The win-loss column has not been kind to the Red Raider girls' basketball team this season, but head coach Dan Lampe sees plenty of good in what’s happening in the program.
The team is young. They’re learning. And they’re focused.
“We’ve never lost this much before, but I can’t imagine a team that keeps a better spirit than this team,” said Lampe, whose squad dropped to 3-13 Friday after a 57-37 setback to Cedar Shoals Friday. “They come to practice every single day and they’re diving for balls and they’re working hard and they’re trying to get better. It’s not like woe is me and they’re giving up. We’ve been preaching the long game. It’s been a great team to coach even though the losses are mounting, but we have improved.”
Madison County has shown stints of strong play in recent losses, but there have been lapses when the turnovers mount and a small deficit is suddenly double digit.
Lampe said his team just needs focus, consistency and steady point guard play.
Madison County got another strong performance Friday from Tiffany Wilson, who poured in 20 points while grabbing seven rebounds, with two assists and three steals. Caitlyn Arwood finished with eight points and seven boards.
The Red Raider season is coming to a close. The girls are slated to face Flowery Branch Tuesday night in the final home game of the year. The regular season closes with three road games: at Chestatee, Friday at 7 p.m.; at North Oconee, Saturday at 4:30 p.m.; and at East Hall Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.
Lampe says the squad could sneak up on somebody before the year is over.
“To go to state, the underdog comes in loose,” he said. “So we’ve got nothing to lose. We just come in and play as hard as we can. Until then, let’s keep improving in practice.”
GUYS’ GAME POSTPONED
The Madison County guys’ game against Cedar Shoals was postponed due to covid quarantines. It will be played Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.