There were no Taylor Made drivers, but there were tee shots, which either curved artfully around trees or clanked into them. There were no putters, but there was putting — the airborne kind, with shots landing into metal baskets.
There was a leaderboard at the “clubhouse” and trophies handed out to winners. There were birdies, bogeys, and, well…fun.
Madison County’s 2021 Raiders of the Lost Ace Disc Golf Tournament was held at the 18-hole disc course designed by Andrew Lee. And the tournament field was full, with 72 disc golfers from nearby and out of state trekking across Sammy Haggard Park on a chilly Saturday morning for a shotgun start. Some were newbies, some were intermediate and some were old pros at the game.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better turnout for the recreation department’s first-ever disc golf tournament,” said tournament organizer Justin Van Wicklen, the recreation department’s program coordinator. “The support from our local community and from the larger disc golf community has been great. I look forward to offering more tournaments in the future. Thank you to everyone who participated and congrats to our winners!”
“The Sammy,” the disc golf course at the recreation department, is open seven days a week to the public. It is a par 56 or 57, depending on whether a person plays the short of long tee on the fifth hole. Holes range from 100-to-410 feet.
Winners of the first disc event included:
•Overall winner: Pierce Martin, with a score of 45.
•Intermediate winner: Nathan Goodman, 52.
•Recreational winner: Josh Valles, 52.
•Novice winner: Bart Smith, 55.
•Closest to the pin winner: Dalton Croy.
(0) comments
