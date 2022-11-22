Madison County wrestlers hit the mats for the first match in the 2022 season Nov. 16, falling to Oconee County, 46-32, in the Dome, beginning a busy slate of mat activity.
The Red Raiders also hosted the “Turkey Duals” at the Dome Nov. 22, with Jackson County, Marist, Walnut Grove and Hampton.
The Raiders will wrestle in the North Oconee Duals Dec. 3, the “Banks Scramble” Dec. 9, the “Gorilla Warfare” at Berkmar Dec. 16-17, the “Eighth Reindeer Game” at Marist Dec. 21 and the “Hook’em Horns” at Lambert High School Dec. 29-30. The Hook’em Horns includes wrestlers from eight states.
Team members include Brodie Hawks, 11th grade, 106 lbs.; Caiden Mize, 9th, 106; Adnrew Fairchild, 10th, 113; Reese Braswell, 12th, 120; Jackson Jones, 9th, 120; Julian Dyer, 10th, 126; Ricky Cowart, 10th, 126; Mason Whitehead, 9th, 132; Will Hartlage, 111th, 132; Christopher Moore, 11th, 138; Jocey Byers, 9th, 138; Dalton Giles, 11th, 138; Jace Jachimski, 12th, 144; Reid Dudley, 10th, 150; Rydge Dudley, 10th, 150; Levi Booth, 11th, 150; Toby House, 11th, 157; Jason Fowler, 9th, 157-165; Landon Davis, 10th, 165; Bryer Autry, 12th, 175; Joshua Strickland, 10th, 175-190; Curion Hyche, 10th, 190; Trey Sumrall, 9th, 285; Ethan Stovall, 10th, 215-285.
