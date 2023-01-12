Madison County has a shiny won/loss record, but Red Raider head coach Bryan Bird says that doesn’t matter when it’s time for tipoff on any given night.
He remembers last season when the Red Raiders won 20 games but were upset in the region tournament, falling short of the state playoffs. He says his team, which is 16-2 overall and 5-2 in Region 8-AAAA after downing Cedar Shoals Tuesday night, must stay focused on the task at hand.
“They’ve done a good job, but we were 15-2 last year,” said Bird Monday. “We can’t rest on our laurels and get too complacent. We just have to win the next one. I tell them all the time, we’re trying to go 1-0 every game. That’s the only record we’re worried about is that night. They’ve been doing a pretty good job, so hopefully we can keep that going and finish strong.”
The Red Raiders have only been topped twice this season — both by one point. Madison County will host one of those teams, Seckinger, Friday, at 7:30 p.m., aiming to avenge a 57-56 loss to the Jaguars (12-4, 5-1) on Dec. 6. Seckinger just entered the top 10 in Class AAAA at number nine, while Madison County is number six, with Region 8-AAAA rival North Oconee at number four.
“They handed us one of our only two losses of the year, and that will be a big one,” said Byrd.
Madison County has continued its winning ways after Christmas break, defeating Hebron Christian, 73-57; Walnut Grove, 54-46; East Hall, 86-34; Stephens County, 64-42; and then Cedar Shoals, 62-47, Tuesday night.
“We’ve been doing a good job sharing the ball offensively,” said Bird.
The Red Raiders capped off the three-game week Saturday with a win over the Indians in a back-and-forth struggle.
“Stephens played a really good game and I felt we didn’t play our best game,” said the coach. “We didn’t play our typical game defensively. I didn’t feel we guarded them as well as we could have.”
Madison County was down six with four minutes to go when Bird issued a challenge to his team.
“We called a timeout and said we’re a defensive team, but we haven’t been showing it,” said Bird. “If we’re going to win the game, we have to show it in the last four minutes, and they did a great job of that.”
The coach said Vick Hajdu was impressive defensively.
“We had to put him on their hot player,” he said. “Vick did a good job of shutting down their player who was hurting us.”
Jay Carruth led the team with 21 points and nine rebounds. Other scorers included Grant Smith, 14 points; Deshaun Johnson, 10; Mason Smith, 9; Vick Hajdu, 7; Casen Duggins, 3.
The win over Stephens County concluded the Red Raiders’ non region schedule for the season, and Madison County went 11-0 in those games.
“That’s a nice little accomplishment to be proud of, because we played some teams that are pretty good in the non region this year, definitely tougher than the teams we played last year overall,” said Bird. “I was proud of them for that.”
The Red Raiders turned in a dominant performance Friday at East Hall, winning by 52.
“We were just clicking offensively,” said Bird. “We had 22 assists. Twenty assists is hard to get to in a high school game, and that just means you’re being unselfish with the ball and finding the open man and knocking down shots.”
Grant Smith led Madison County with 22 points. Mason Smith had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Johnson finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Carruth had nine points, four rebounds and eight assists. Other scorers included Hajdu, 7; Duggins, 6; Rhodes, 6; Noah Minish, 5; Kyle Pruitt, 4; and Keith Lay, 4.
The Red Raiders jumped out to an early, commanding lead against Walnut Grove Jan. 3, then held on for the eight-point win.
“It was a really good defensive effort,” Bird said of his players. “They (Walnut Grove) have some good offensive players.”
Carruth finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Mason Smith poured in 21 points. Other scorers include Duggins, 4; Chris Rhodes, 2; Grant Smith, 2; and Johnson, 2.
Madison County, which led Cedar Shoals 35-22 at the half Tuesday, was led by Rhodes, who poured in 19 points, followed by Carruth, 17; Mason Smith, 15; Grant Smith, 8; and Hajdu, 3.
Bird said he feels his team has improvements to make.
“We’re always going to try and be as best as we can be and find something to improve on,” he said. “That’s my job, to make us as best as we can be. I still feel like our best games are out there. We’re still getting better at some things. Saturday’s game is a good example of we can’t take anybody lightly and we still have some work to do.”
