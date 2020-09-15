Madison County runners met a difficult course Saturday in tough conditions at the Franklin County Pridelands Invitational in Carnesville.
“That was probably the hardest or second hardest course we’ve seen,” said Red Raider head cross country coach Joe Barnett. “The kids saw it and previewed it. There’s a Youtube page with a drone flyover, but getting there and running on it was a different story. There are hills where we didn’t expect them.”
Barnett said there was a heavy downpour a few minutes before the race that made everything muddy, then the sun came out and so did the humidity.
“It was a thick, muggy morning we weren’t expecting,” said Barnett.
But the coach said his guys and girls ran hard.
“Aden Prickett was our number one guy; he stood out,” said the coach.
Prickett finished 22nd in the 5K event, with a time of 19:48. Other Madison County boys’ times included: Jakeem Johnson, 21:26; Noah Herndon, 21:29; Matthew Ward, 21:52; Whit Barrett, 22:09; and Noah Minish, 23:46. The Raider guys took eighth out of 10 teams.
Kylie Schubert led the Raider girls, finishing 16th with a time of 25:00. Other girls’ times included: Tiana Drake, 25:30; Lindley Hawks, 26:01; Lakin Wood, 26:31; Olivia McClure, 26:48; and Taylor Pruitt, 26:52. The Raider girls took fourth out of seven teams.
Madison County will race at Hart County Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Barnett said there will be multiple teams in the event, including three Atlanta-area schools who recently signed up to run. He noted that some schools are having a hard time finding races during a time of quarantines and cancellations.
