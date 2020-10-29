Madison County hits the football field again this Friday night at Chestatee following a bye week.
Chestatee has yet to record a win this season, while Madison County has one, a 21-10 victory over Apalachee on Sept. 18.
The War Eagles are coming off a 55-50 loss in a shootout against East Hall this past Friday, while Madison County last played Oct. 16, falling 23-7 to Cedar Shoals.
The Raiders will hit the road again the following week versus Flowery Branch, then close out the regular season with back-to-back home games: East Hall, Nov. 13; and Jefferson, Nov. 20.
