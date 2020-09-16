Madison County kicked off a busy stretch of region action in fine form this past week, clobbering both Cedar Shoals and Chestatee.
The Raiders (14-3) have three region games each week until the close of the season. There will be no region tournament, so each regular season game carries extra weight.
Madison County was slated to face Flowery Branch Wednesday on the road, then host Jefferson Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
“We’re looking forward to that one,” said Morgan, whose squad fell to the Dragons 9-5 Aug. 27. “Hopefully, we can get some redemption.”
MCHS 8, CHESTATEE 0
Lily Crane dominated Chestatee from the circle and the Raiders went 14-for-25 at the plate Monday en route to an 8-0 region win.
The senior allowed two hits while striking out eight in five innings.
Madison County scored one run in the first, four in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth in a five-inning game.
Four players turned in multi-hit performances, including Crane, who was 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI; Claire Strickland, who was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI; Riley Smith, who was 2-for-3 with a run scored; and Riley Ernst, who was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Sam Minish homered and walked. Emma Strickland doubled and Lexi Jordan, Ella Chancey and Skylar Minish, who stole two bases, also had hits. Chancey and Ernst also stole bases.
MCHS 17, CEDAR SHOALS 1
Madison County piled on 17 runs in just three innings against the Jaguars, including 11 in the first inning, while going 15-for-21 at the plate and stealing eight bases.
Riley Smith had a big day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a triple, a double three runs scored, five RBIs and two stolen bases. Macey Echols was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases, while Claire Strickland was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Hailey Metzler and Riley Ernst also stole two bases.
Claire Strickland got the win, giving up one hit and one run while fanning four in three innings.
LOGANVILLE 7, MCHS 6
Madison County couldn’t muster a run in the first six innings on “Senior Night” at home Sept. 9, but the Raiders came roaring back down six with just three outs remaining, tying the score at 6-6 and forcing extra innings. However, Loganville scored one run in the top of the ninth to grab the win.
Loganville pulled ahead with one run in the top of the first and second innings, followed by two runs in the fifth and sixth. The Raiders didn’t help their cause, committing five errors on the day.
But a three-run Sam Minish homer in the seventh was accompanied by a two-run single Emma Strickland and an RBI double by Skylar Minish, who led the team, going 2-for-4, and the Raiders forced extra innings. Ella Chancey, Macey Echols and Lexi Jordan each stole bases for the Raiders, who had nine hits in the game. Others with hits included Lexi Jordan, Chancey, Claire Strickland, Lily Crane and Riley Ernst.
“We didn’t do what we needed to in the first six innings,” said Morgan. “But you get 21 outs in every game. It was good to see that we can come back like that.”
Emma Strickland took the loss for Madison County, giving up three earned runs in nine innings, while striking out four.
NEXT
•Sept. 17, home vs. Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
•Sept. 21, home vs. East Hall, 6:30 p.m.
•Sept. 23, home vs. North Oconee, 5:30 p.m.
•Sept. 25, home vs. Flowery Branch, 5 p.m.
JUNIOR VARSITY TOURNEY
The Madison County junior varsity Red Raiders will host a tournament Saturday with Harlem, Commerce and Morgan County participating. Games start at 9 a.m. Madison County will play Harlem at 2:15 p.m. and Commerce at 4 p.m.
