Pictured (L-R) are Landry Young, Coach Dustin Dinsmore, Roman Smith, Caleb Carvalho, Pierce Randall, Hunter Kohl, Grady Dinsmore, Grayson Sherrer, Jett Sapp, Zander Russum, Liam Wheeler, Maris Beard, Hayes Miller, Anderson Perry and Coach Demario Smith.

Madison County’s 8-and-under co-ed all star soccer team advanced to the championship game in the Georgia Recreation and Park Association (GRPA) State Coed Class BC Soccer Tournament held at Brewer Phillips Sports Complex and Madison County High School Dec. 2-3.

In pool play on Friday evening, Madison County defeated the City of Vidalia in overtime, 4-3. Madison County had to play Vidalia again and fell 3-1 in the championship game.

