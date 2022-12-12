Madison County’s 8-and-under co-ed all star soccer team advanced to the championship game in the Georgia Recreation and Park Association (GRPA) State Coed Class BC Soccer Tournament held at Brewer Phillips Sports Complex and Madison County High School Dec. 2-3.
In pool play on Friday evening, Madison County defeated the City of Vidalia in overtime, 4-3. Madison County had to play Vidalia again and fell 3-1 in the championship game.
“Knowing that both teams were competitive and similarly skilled, it was looking to be an interesting outcome,” said Madison County Recreation Department Director Shelly Parham. “The team worked their tails off in all games played throughout the weekend and we are so very proud of them and their coaches!”
Parham said the all star soccer teams made Madison County proud.
“Thank you to the coaches who have dedicated their time to this team not only the last month but all season and pushing them to be the best they can be not only on the field, but in life,” she said. “And a special thank you to our players’ parents who have been huge supporters throughout this endeavor. We are extremely proud to have this team represent Madison County this year and look forward to seeing them grow their talent! In a few weeks we’ll have our GRPA runner-up banner hanging up at the Brewer Phillips Sports Complex. Be sure to check it out the next time you stop by for an event.”
