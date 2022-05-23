The Madison County Recreation Department is holding registration for fall sports through July 1.
Late registration is also available July 2-8 with a $25 late registration fee.
The cost for soccer 101 for age 4 and soccer for ages 5 and 6 is $60. Soccer for ages 7 to 14 is $75. Volleyball for ages 8 to 17 is $75. The age-control date for these leagues is Sept. 1, 2022.
Tee ball for ages 5 and 6 is $60, and baseball and softball for ages 7 to 15 is available for $75. There is an out-of-county fee of $25.
New for fall 2022 are travel ball leagues for baseball and softball ages 7 to 15. The cost is $350 for in-county and $400 for out-of-county residents. Intramural soccer for ages 15 to 18 is available for $200 for in-county and $250 for our-of-county residents.
Visit madcorec.com to register or call 706-795-6270.
