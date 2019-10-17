The Madison County Recreation Department is offering baseball and softball leagues for ages 5-17 for the upcoming 2020 spring season.
The age control date is Sept. 1, 2020. The registration fee is $50 for all age groups.
Here’s what the recreation department will offer:
•T-ball – ages 5 and 6: practices and games will be held at Sammy Haggard Park.
•Coach Pitch (previously pitching machine) – Ages 7-and-8 year old with separate leagues for boys and girls: practices will be held at Diamond Hill and games held at Sammy Haggard Park
•Softball – ages 9-17 (10-and-under live pitch, 12-and-under, 14-and-under, 17-and-under): practices will be held at Diamond Hill and games held at Sammy Haggard Park
•Baseball – ages 9-17 (10-and-under live pitch, 12-and-under major, 14-and-under, 17-and-under): practices and games will be held at Sammy Haggard Park
•Opening day for all leagues will be March 28, 2020. Games in all divisions will be held Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. There may be some travel to adjacent counties for games in the older divisions. All leagues will be governed by the rules set forth in the 2020 GRPA Athletic Manual.
Visit www.madcorec.com. for more specific league information and rules of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.