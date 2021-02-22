Madison County Recreation Department is offering five weeks of summer day camp this summer for children and youth between the ages of six and fifteen.
Beginning June 7 and ending July 16, some of the county’s younger residents will have the opportunity to get out, get active, and get to know the world around them during the recreation department’s summer day camp. Activities during summer camp will be tailored for campers, who are between the ages of six and twelve. Leaders in training, who are between the ages of thirteen and fifteen, will take various leadership roles alongside department staff in the summer camp’s operations.
“I’m excited that summer camp is happening this summer, especially since we canceled camp last year,” expressed program coordinator Justin Van Wicklen. “I look forward to getting to know the campers and seeing them grow as individuals. We’re going to have a blast!”
The details for this summer are still a work in progress, but the five weeks of camp are June 7 – 11, June 14 – 18, June 21 – 25, June 28 – July 2 and July 12 – 16. Registration is open and ongoing until spots are filled, and even then, parents may opt to be placed on a waitlist if weeks become full.
Registration costs for 2021 are $80 for leaders in training, $100 for campers, and there’s a one-time $25 application fee per camper and leader in training. Parents who want to register their child for summer day camp may visit the department’s website at www.madcorec.com/daycamp. For more information, call the recreation department at 706-795-6270.
