The Red Raider baseball camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 6-9 at the Red Raider baseball field for ages 6 to 14.
“It is the goal of the baseball coaching staff at Madison County High School to provide the campers with the fundamentals that will allow them to become successful while playing baseball,” said head coach Chad Gillespie. “Each camper will be placed in a group of campers that have the same ability level. Water will be provided for each camper, but they are more than welcome to bring a cooler from home. Players will be provided lunch each day.”
The cost is $70. An application and paperwork should be turned in by May 31.
For more information, including an application, contact Gillespie at 706-255-0276 anytime and or at cgillespie@madison.k12.ga.us
