The Madison County High School boys' basketball program will host the Red Raider Basketball Camp this summer at the Madison County High School gym.
The camp will be held June 13-15 from 9 a.m. to noon each day and is open for both boys and girls ages 6-13, who have completed kindergarten through the seventh grade.
The cost for the camp is $75, which includes a camp T-shirt if registered by June 6, as well as a camp basketball for each camper. Each camper should bring a water bottle/sports drink and wear appropriate basketball apparel and shoes.
The camp will be conducted by members of Madison County High School boys’ basketball coaching staff, along with former and current members of the MCHS boys’ and girls’ basketball teams. Campers will receive quality instruction on both offensive and defensive fundamentals and skills such as: shooting, ball handling, passing, rebounding, defense, etc. The camp will also include both individual and team games and competitions.
Registration and payment are due on the morning of the first day of camp. You may also pre-pay and pre-register. Email Coach Bryan Bird at bbird@madison.k12.ga.us, or call 706-795-2197 for a registration form, or any questions regarding the camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.