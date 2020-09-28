The Red Raider Basketball program will hold a golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 24 at Highland Walk Golf Course.
The sign in will be at 7:30 a.m. with the tee off at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $75 per person and will cover the entry fee, lunch and mulligans.
All proceeds will go towards the purchase of uniforms and equipment for the Madison County Red Raider basketball teams.
“The Madison County Red Raider Basketball program greatly appreciates any contributions made in the form of hole sponsorships, donations, prizes, gifts, and services for this event,” organizers said. “This event helps our program to provide the funds needed to support our student-athletes.”
For more information, call Bryan Bird at 706-498-5637 or Dan Lampe at 770-601-5331.
