The Madison County High School Boys' Basketball Program will host the Red Raider Basketball Camp this summer at the Madison County High School gym.

The camp, which will be held June 12-14 from 9 a.m. to noon each day, is open for boys ages 6-13, who have completed kindergarten through the seventh grade. The cost for the camp is $80, which includes a camp T-shirt if registered by June 5, as well as a camp basketball for each camper. Each camper should bring a water bottle/sports drink and wear appropriate basketball apparel and shoes.

