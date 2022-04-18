The Red Raider boys’ golf team defeated both Flowery Branch and Chestatee Monday in a tri-match by scores of 157-200-201 respectively at Double Oaks Golf Course.
The Raiders were led by sophomore Brayden Culberson with a one-over 37 and senior Matthew Bond with a two-over 38. Senior Jake Carey and sophomore Sam Cox both shot a five-over 41. The scores were season and career lows for both Bond and Cox.
The boys will head to Savannah this weekend to compete in the area championship at the Savannah Golf Club. Last year, the Raiders took fourth after losing a nine-hole playoff round with Jefferson.
“There will be some extremely tough competition down in Savannah,” said head coach Tyler Berryman. “North Oconee and Jefferson are obviously going to be tough. They play the game and manage golf courses very well. Benedictine will also be really good especially at their home course. At the end of the day, we just want to be in the mix. These guys have worked incredibly hard day in and day out. I am super proud of these young men and have been very fortunate to be their coach.”
