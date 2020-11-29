The parts are there, but the machine is not yet assembled.
Red Raider head coach Bryan Bird says his team is young, inexperienced and talented. And he believes the 2020-21 squad will get better in months ahead, hopefully peaking in February.
“I feel like this team once we get everybody 100 percent and can practice together and gel together, we’re going to be competitive in our region,” said Bird following his team’s season-opening 70-66 overtime loss to Commerce.
The loss stung. The Red Raiders went back and forth with the Tigers all night with neither team pulling away. But after Commerce jumped ahead by five in the fourth quarter, the Red Raiders exploded on a 15-0 run to go up 59-49 with less than three minutes to go. But Commerce responded with a 10-0 run and forced overtime, where they eventually won by four.
“That’s a tough one to swallow at home in overtime,” said Bird. “We were riding a five-game home winning streak out of last season. It would have been nice to keep that going.”
Bird said the team’s inexperience caught up to them late in the season-opener.
“When you get a lead in a game, you’ve got to learn how to hold onto it and make better decisions,” he said. “We put ourselves in a position to win, even though we didn’t play great. They (Commerce) just did a lot of the little things better. We had so many layup opportunities we didn’t convert. But you’ve got to if you’re going to win close games.”
Despite the loss, Bird saw a number of things he liked. Morgan County transfer senior Corey Chatham led Madison County with 18 points against the Tigers.
“He brings a lot of good energy,” the coach said, adding that Chatham is good on the boards.
Bird also saw a double-digit performance from freshman guard Jay Carruth, who finished with 10 points.
“Jay Carruth came into his first varsity game as a freshman and he made some really wow type plays,” said the coach. “He’s just going to get better and better. He’s so physically gifted and talented. Once he learns how to play at the varsity level, he’s going to be a heck of a player.”
Bird said his post players performed well in the opener, with both Donnie Graham and returning starter Zahmerius Shiflet tallying eight points.
“He (Shiflet) knows what we do,” said the coach. “It was good to see him back out there. He had a good presence.”
Peyton South was also an offensive weapon for Madison County, scoring 13 points on the night. Mason Smith pitched in six and Omari Rucker chipped in three to round out the scoring.
The Red Raiders will host Loganville Tuesday night, visit Banks County Saturday, then travel to Wesleyan Dec. 8 before hosting Jefferson Dec. 12.
Bird said it’s difficult to know how the competition will look.
“There are so many unknowns,” he said. “We didn’t get to scrimmage other teams this summer. Nobody had their full teams this summer. And right now, so many teams have football players and quarantines, so you look at the scores and you don’t really know if people have their full rosters or not. It’s tough to tell. There’s no game I look at and think we’re just going to roll through there.”
The coach said his team will have to battle for every win, but he thinks the Red Raiders can compete with anyone.
“We’re going to have to come out and compete every night,” he said. “And it’s going to be a battle every night. But with that being said, I don’t feel like there’s going to be anybody where we walk out there and just think ‘Man, we can’t compete.’ I feel like we can compete with everybody.”
The coach said hoops in a covid year probably won’t go exactly as planned, but he said the team will just have to roll with what comes.
“We’ll just take the pieces we got and get a little better,” he said. “This year is one of those years where you’re not going to have it exactly like you want it. You just have to control what you can control.”
