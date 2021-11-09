Madison County runners grabbed top-10 finishes in both the girls’ and boys’ state cross country championship in Carrollton this past week, with the girls taking eighth in the Class AAAA and the boys finishing 10th.
“There were only nine teams to have both girls and boys in the top 10, and out of those nine, four of them came from our region,” said Red Raider head coach Joe Barnett. “We are in the toughest region in the state.”
The coach noted that the girls have improved each of the past four years in the state event, finishing in the 20s, then 17th, then ninth and now eighth.
“That is a huge feat for them,” said Barnett, who added that Taylor Pruitt, Lakin Wood and Carley Fitzpatrick all ran personal bests in the meet.
Pruitt led the team in the 5K event with a time of 23:00, finishing 37th overall. She was followed by Linslei Wood, 23:30, 48th; Lindley Hawks, 23:33, 50th; Kylie Schubert, 23:54, 57th; Lakin Wood, 23:58, 58th; and Fitzpatrick, 28:55, 133rd.
The guys were led by Jakeem Johnson, 18:22, 30th; followed by Gabe McCrary, 18:36, 37th; Colt Kennedy, 19:32, 69th; Javon Johnson, 20:01, 93rd; Aden Prickett, 20:13, 100th; Matthew Ward, 20:15, 101st; and Whit Barrett, 20:25, 108th.
Hawks, Lakin Wood, Fitzpatrick and Schubert are seniors.
“My senior girls, big kudos to them,” said Barnett. “Every year I say this, but I think this is the first time they’ve been to state four consecutive years.”
The girls team only had six runners this year.
“That shows you how dedicated they were, because the top five score,” said Barnett. “So if any one of them would have gotten hurt or sick, that would have been it for them. So hat’s off to them.”
Three Red Raider seniors will graduate off the boys’ team: Johnson, Prickett and Noah Herndon.
“We should be back in the mix again next year,” said Barnett. “Looking forward to that.”
The coach said he’s proud of his teams and especially his seniors.
“I can’t say how proud I am of those seniors,” he said. “They worked their butts off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.