The Madison County girls’ soccer team ended its season in the state playoffs April 13, falling to Heritage (Ringgold) 4-0.
“We felt we were evenly-matched, but we just couldn't ever seem to find our rhythm while Heritage seemed to connect nearly every pass they played, even last-ditch clearances,” said Red Raider assistant coach Travis Moak.
Madison County played Heritage in the state playoffs two years ago. Moak noted that the Generals are “a high-quality team with lots of speed and pockets of strong talent.”
“We kept them out of our goal until the final couple minutes of the first half, and the start of the second half saw us pushing them towards their own goal several times with scoring opportunities,” he said. “Their attackers' speed got us in the end, though, as our defense was under a lot of pressure in the latter stages of the second half. In talking to many of the girls after the game or during the weekend, several responded by noting that they were proud of what the team accomplished and that the playoff loss didn't do anything to diminish all of the successes from the season.”
Moak said the Red Raiders pulled off their preseason goal of making the state playoffs for the third-straight season, “a much bigger challenge this year due to being in an 11-team region.”
The girls finished the regular season at 7-3 in conference play and an overall 12-3 record.
“We were unfamiliar with some of the schools in our region, having either never played them or not having played them in the last few seasons,” said Moak. “As such, the girls spent a good bit of the season watching video in the classroom, studying teams' formations, strengths and weaknesses, and discussing ways to make games work in our favor.”
Moak said he and head coach Lee Reno “are proud of several accomplishments from the team.” He recalled the playoff clenching 3-2 win over East Forsyth, the record setting 88 goals by this year’s team, the stellar defense that allowed just 28 goals to opponents while setting a school record with nine shutouts, the fact that only two of the team’s three losses were by more than two goals, with those setbacks coming to the number-one and number-three ranked teams in the state.
Junior standout Emma Chason, the program’s all-time leading scorer, broke her own single-season scoring record with 52 regular-season goals, topping the 27 she had as a freshman and the 34 she had as a sophomore.
