The Madison County girls’ varsity tennis team finished its season this past week in the Class AAAA Sweet 16.
The Red Raiders fell to LaGrange 3-1 in round two of the state tournament. Reece Williams and Addison Peeples won their match, 6-2, 6-0.
“I was very pleased with how much the girls improved throughout this season,” said Red Raider head coach Keith Strickland. “They also had more of a team mentality this year and were willing to play positions that would give the team the best chance at taking a team win each outing. We will only lose one senior and are a very young team with a lot of depth and potential. We have a lot of freshmen players this year. I'm looking to see who works hard in the offseason and steps up and wants to battle for a starting position in 2023. I'm looking forward to seeing what they accomplish next season.”
