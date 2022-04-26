The Madison County girls’ golf team defeated Flowery Branch and Chestatee March 31 at Chicopee Woods with a season-low total of 144, led by a 46 from Lily Kate Chancey, a 47 from Jada Smith, and a 51 from Marlenea Duncan.
After a week off for spring break, the team came back with three consecutive days and matches at Double Oaks: Monday vs. Apalachee, Tuesday vs. Commerce and Wednesday vs. East Jackson.
Jada Smith led the way with a 51 each day as the Red Raiders won the matches on Tuesday and Wednesday.
On April 18, Madison County returned to Double Oaks against Flowery Branch and Chestatee and posted a winning 148, with Jada Smith finishing with a 48, Lily Kate Chancey, 49; and Abi Andrews, 51.
The Red Raiders will play at Chimney Oaks in Homer May 2 for in the area tournament with the top three teams advancing to state.
