The Madison County girls’ golf team defeated Jefferson Thursday at Double Oaks to earn a berth into the state tournament, which is the final 12 teams in AAAA.
“The tournament was postponed Monday due to inclement weather with Jefferson leading by five strokes,” said head coach Ken Morgan. “Our girls team played great Thursday winning by 11 strokes on the 9 holes and overcame the early deficit to win by six strokes with a total of 221 to Jefferson's 227 and will now be competing in the state tournament on Monday May17-18 at the UGA golf course.”
Ella Czaplinski led Madison County with a 44. Other scorers included Audrie Sartain 53; Elizabeth Atkinson, 50; and Jada Smith, 59. Atkinson had a nine-hole personal best 50 to seal the win.
“This is a great accomplishment and the girls are proud to represent Madison County at the State tournament,” said Morgan.
The Madison County guys’ team fell short of the state tournament, falling to Jefferson 159-182.
