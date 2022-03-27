Madison County picked up a dramatic, double-overtime victory in cold, blustery conditions Friday night, downing Chestatee, 2-1, in a come-from-behind effort at home.
The Red Raiders then beat Flowery Branch, 3-1, Monday to secure the Region 8-AAAA number three seed, improving to 9-5 overall and 4-1 in the region. The team closes its region regular season at North Oconee Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Against Chestatee, Emma Chason scored the game-winning goal with 2:55 left in the second overtime period.
“I did the best I could,” said Chason after the game. “My legs are shaking from how tired I am. I gave everything on that last play. I just had to get a goal. The pressure was on for sure. It was great. It’s a great feeling to win.”
Chason praised her teammates, including Jenna Miller, a senior captain who scored her first goal with 16:30 to go in the second half to tie the score at 1-1.
“She gave everything she had,” said Chason of Miller. “She’s definitely one of the main reasons we won.”
Miller suffered a knee injury just seconds after the game-tying score. The severity of the injury was unclear after the game.
“Extremely proud of her,” said head coach Lee Reno about Miller’s efforts, adding that she had been working with coaches on shooting and the efforts showed.
Reno said he thought goalie Josie Johnson “did well getting the team ready before the game and being positive about the whole thing.”
Chason, a sophomore, is already the all-time leading scorer in Red Raider history.
“Emma Chason is just a warrior as always,” said Reno. “She fights for everything, just a testament to her work ethic.”
The coach also praised Ava McClure, the left back.
“She played unbelievable to shut down Chestatee on that side,” he said.
Against Flowery Branch, Madison County once again came from behind to get the win, with the team trailing 1-0 at the half after the Falcons scored the first goal of the game off a corner kick.
“Josie Johnson made a huge penalty kick save to keep the game at 1-0 and to get us into halftime only trailing by one,” said Reno. “We told the team to trust in the process and to keep playing aggressive like we had been in the first half. We were outshooting them by a lot and were playing well but hadn’t found the net yet.”
Makaylee West scored the Red Raiders’ first goal by pulling a shot to the back post which ricocheted off the post and into the net to tie the game up. Chason scored the second and third goals of the game.
Olivia McClure, Josie Johnson, and Andrea Perales had assists to set up the goals
The Red Raiders also defeated Cedar Shoals 3-0 March 23.
Reno said his coaching staff has been essential to successes this season.
“I’m super thankful for my staff,” he said. “They’ve really helped me prepare this team to the best of their abilities. I think it definitely helped what we saw today with passing accuracy.”
The Red Raider guys fell to Chestatee, 9-0, Friday, then fell to Flowery Branch Monday, 10-0.
