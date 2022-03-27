Madison County picked up a dramatic, double-overtime victory in cold, blustery conditions Friday night, downing Chestatee, 2-1, in a come-from-behind effort at home.
Emma Chason scored the game-winning goal with 2:55 left in the second overtime period.
“I did the best I could,” said Chason after the game. “My legs are shaking from how tired I am. I gave everything on that last play. I just had to get a goal. The pressure was on for sure. It was great. It’s a great feeling to win.”
Chason praised her teammates, including Jenna Miller, a senior captain who scored her first goal with 16:30 to go in the second half to tie the score at 1-1.
“She gave everything she had,” said Chason of Miller. “She’s definitely one of the main reasons we won.”
Miller suffered a knee injury just seconds after the game-tying score. The severity of the injury was unclear after the game.
“Extremely proud of her,” said head coach Lee Reno about Miller’s efforts, adding that she had been working with coaches on shooting and the efforts showed.
Reno said he thought goalie Josie Johnson “did well getting the team ready before the game and being positive about the whole thing.”
Chason, a sophomore, is already the all-time leading scorer in Red Raider history.
“Emma Chason is just a warrior as always,” said Reno. “She fights for everything, just a testament to her work ethic.”
The coach also praised Ava McClure, the left back.
“She played unbelievable to shut down Chestatee on that side,” he said.
The win put Madison County at 8-5 overall and 3-1 in Region 8-AAAA. Reno said a win over Flowery Branch on Monday should lock up a three-seed for his team, which closes its region regular season at North Oconee Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
The Red Raiders defeated Cedar Shoals 3-0 March 23.
“They didn’t really play well against Cedar on Wednesday and so we think we should have played a lot better in that game,” said Reno. “So intensity was a focus in this game (vs. Chestatee).”
Reno said his coaching staff has been essential to successes this season.
“I’m super thankful for my staff,” he said. “They’ve really helped me prepare this team to the best of their abilities. I think it definitely helped what we saw today with passing accuracy.”
The Red Raider guys fell to Chestatee, 9-0, Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.