Red Raider golfers hosted Apalachee at Double Oaks Golf Course Monday, with the girls getting a win.
Ella Czaplinski fired a 36 (three over par over eight holes) and led the way for the girls’ team, which completed eight holes on the day. Elizabeth Atkinson and Audrie Sartain finished with a 42 (nine over par and 10 over par respectively — they didn’t play the same eight holes). And Jada Smith finished with a 46.
Meanwhile, the Raider guys fell 172-186 to Apalachee over nine holes.
“We struggled to find fairways off the tee box and could not sink putts,” said Raider guys’ coach Tyler Berryman.
Freshman Brayden Culberson led the way with a 43, backed up by senior Dawson Beard, 46, and junior Jake Carey, 46, and junior Matthew Bond, 51.
“We have certainly scored better over recent weeks,” said Berryman. “Junior Jake Carey has had the hot clubs shooting close to par in his previous three rounds.”
Carey fired a career low 37 in a March 2 match against Habersham at Apple Mountain, which the Red Raiders lost 166-180. Carey also fired a 40 in a March 1 match the Red Raiders won, 174-204, at Chicapee against Chestatee. Beard finished with a 41 that day and Culberson shot a 43.
Madison County will be back at Double Oaks Thursday to face Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.