The Red Raider girls’ basketball team scored its final baskets in the 2022-23 season Tuesday night at North Hall, falling 48-33 to the Trojans in the region playoffs.
The team needed a win for a berth in the state playoffs.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Red Raider girls’ basketball team scored its final baskets in the 2022-23 season Tuesday night at North Hall, falling 48-33 to the Trojans in the region playoffs.
The team needed a win for a berth in the state playoffs.
La’Chyna Norman led Madison County with nine points, while Janiah Borders had seven.
“They played really hard tonight,” said first-year Red Raider head coach Monty McClure, whose team finished the year at 8-17. “We just had trouble scoring the basketball, but our defense was really good.”
Madison County downed Seckinger Saturday in the region play-in game, with Borders and Jordyn Hall each scoring 10.
McClure praised his three seniors — Kate Bray, Karsyn Daniels and Kyrsten Watts — after the loss Tuesday.
“As a new coach, the first thing you wonder is how are the seniors going to respond, because everything is going to be new and it’s their last year,” said the coach. “Krysten, Karsyn and Kate have been great kids, great students, great leaders for our team and we’re going to miss them. It was great to get to know them as people and what a great job their parents have done raising them. Super proud of them.”
McClure said the team will take a break and then start preparing in March for next season. He said the remaining players will need to work hard in the offseason, finding teams to play for outside of high school to improve their basketball skills.
“I told them, you have to find teams to play on in the offseason,” he said. “We’re going to talk to them individually about it.”
The coach said Region 8-AAAA will be tough again next year.
“Our region isn’t going anywhere, so it’s going to be really tough again,” said McClure. “And our plan is to be right there in the mix. It’s going to take a lot of work, a lot of time, a lot of dedication.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.