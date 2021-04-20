The Raider boys’ golf team defeated Commerce April 12 at Double oaks 174-176, with junior Jake Carey leading the way with a 38.
“Jake's wedges are really strong right now,” said boys’ golf coach Tyler Berryman. “He is really good on and around the green.”
Junior Matthew Bond followed with a 43.
“Bond is really close to being a sub 40 golfer,” said Berryman. “His long and mid-range game is great, but the short game is hurting his scores. When he gets his putting dialed in, he will be really strong.”
The guys then defeated Mountain View April 14 at Reunion Golf Club 174-202. Freshman Brayden Culberson fired a 37 on the day.
“Brayden played extremely well hitting his spots on the course,” said the coach. “We had to play target golf on nearly every hole. Our guys from top to bottom did a pretty good job of hitting spots that opened doors for their next shot. I was really impressed with how they managed the course.”
On the girls’ side, Madison County lost a close match to Commerce April 12 at Double Oaks, 146-151.
Ella Czaplinski shot a 45. Elizabeth Atkinson and Jada Smith finished with a 53, and Audrie Sartain shot a 56.
The Red Raiders defeated Social Circle the next day at a very challenging Ashton Hills Golf Club in Covington by a score of 172-187. Czaplinski shot a 46. Elizabeth Atkinson and Jada Smith tallied a 63, and Audrie Sartain shot a 64.
On April 14, the Madison County girls defeated Mountain View Academy at Reunion Golf Club.
Sartain had the low score with a 55, Czaplinski finished with a 57. Atkinson and Smith tallied a 62.
The girls have three matches remaining in the season and area tournament on May 3 at Lane Creek.
“Girls are working and preparing for Area and a top three finish there to gain a berth into the state tournament to be held at the UGA golf course on May 17,” said girls’ head coach Ken Morgan. “We hope to finish the season strong and make it to the state tournament after not being able to compete in last year's tournaments due to Covid.”
BOSTON BUTT SALE
The golf team is having a Boston Butt sale this Saturday, April 24 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the high school.
Tickets are $35 and proceeds will go towards golf supplies for players and cost for area and state golf tournaments. For tickets, contact a player or email Coach Morgan at kmorgan@madison.k12.ga.us
