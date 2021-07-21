Madison County will soon have a Circle of Honor to recognize the “Best of the Best” in Red Raider football program over more than six decades since football started at the school in 1957.
And 16 Madison County football standouts will be inducted into the Circle of Honor before the season-opening home football game, an Aug. 20 showdown with Habersham Central set to kick off that evening at 7:30 p.m.
The Red Raider Touchdown Club has established the new recognition.
“We were talking a lot about how there was nothing to recognize the people who have really had an impact on Madison County football,” said Jeff Luthi of the Touchdown Club. “And there have been so many good players through the years.”
The Touchdown Club isn’t revealing the list of who is being honored until the Aug. 20 ceremony. The list includes all-state players, North Georgia players of the year and more. Touchdown Club members say the inductees represent the five traits important in the Circle of Honor: pride in his school and community, honor in all aspects of life, commitment to give their best, character on and off the field and dedication to the effort no matter the circumstance.
Though the 2021 inductees have already been selected, the club is asking for 2022 Circle-of-Honor nominations, which should include the positions played and years played/coached/supported, awards and honors received, scholarships received. If any stats are available, those should also be included. Nominations can be emailed to jeffluthi@gmail.com or mailed to MCTD Club at P.O. Box 154, Danielsville, GA 30633.
Follow the Red Raider Circle of Honor on Facebook at “MCHS Red Raider Football Alumni.”
UPCOMING SCRIMMAGES
Madison County will host a 12-team middle school football jamboree at 9 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 14 at the high school field. There will be a morning session and an afternoon session after lunch.
Meanwhile, the Red Raider varsity football team, which begins practicing Monday, will travel to Hart County for the 15-team Lake Hartwell Gridiron Classic that same day, facing two South Carolina schools in one-half scrimmages beginning at 6 p.m. Madison County will play a first half against Seneca and line up against Palmetto in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.