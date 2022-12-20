Madison County bounced back from a gut-wrenching, one-point region loss Saturday to North Oconee with a blowout win at 2-5 Stephens County, downing the Indians, 71-45.
The Red Raiders limited Stephens County to 29 percent from the field Monday.
Updated: December 20, 2022 @ 7:31 pm
The 9-2 team, 2-2 in the region, now turns its attention to the Red Raider Christmas Classic, where they’re set to play 3-6 Pendleton. The winner of that game will face the winner of Wednesday’s Oglethorpe County/Winder matchup Thursday, with the losers of both games playing Thursday as well.
Madison County will then travel to 4-6 Hebron Christian at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 30, before returning home Tuesday, Jan. 3 to face Walnut Grove (4-6, 3-1).
The Red Raiders are outscoring opponents by an average of 20 points per outing, 67.8 points per game to 47.6 for opponents. Their two losses this season were both by one point.
Madison County suffered a heartbreaking, 39-38, setback against North Oconee (10-1, 5-0) in a defensive slugfest Saturday. The Titans led for much of the game, but Madison County took a lead late in the fourth quarter, before North Oconee hit a bucket with 22 seconds to go for the one-point edge that held.
Chris Rhodes and Mason Smith both scored 10 for the Red Raiders, followed by Jay Carruth and Vick Hajdu with five apiece, Grant Smith with four, and Noah Minish and Casen Duggins with two each.
Madison County beat Johnson last Tuesday 91-19 on the road. Rhodes had 21, followed by Minish, 14; Grant Smith, 13; Carruth, 11; Kyle Pruitt, 10; Keith Lay, eight; Brent Daniels and Deshaun Johnson, four apiece; and Duggins and Hancock with three each.
