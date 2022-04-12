The Red Raider boys’ soccer team wrapped up its 2022 season in winning fashion, downing Hart County, 5-1, and Monroe, 4-1.
Against Hart County, Alex Bravo scored two goals, while Heredy Rico-Mendoza, Andres Bustamante and Braydon Hardegree each scored a goal. The team scored four goals in the second half.
“I thought it was one of our best performances all season,” said head coach Jaylen Ware, whose team finished 5-10. “Our defense played spectacular. The offense was efficient and possessed the ball well. We came together and clicked at the right time.”
Heredy Rico-Mendoza had his best game of the year against Monroe, scoring three goals, while freshman Brent Daniels scored his first varsity goal.
Ware said he saw a lot of improvement in his team during the season.
“We progressed,” he said. “We kept fighting in practices and games. We’re very young and while that can seem like a negative this year, going into the future years, it’s going to be a positive. Those kids got a lot of experience and did well. I look forward to seeing them progress and seeing what they’ll do in the coming years.”
Seniors captains for 2022 were Edward Nido, Andres Bustamante, Braydon Hardegree and Tyce Kimsey. Other seniors were Wonderful Htoo, Bryan Carillo, Jonathan Davis and Tony Huato.
“I’d like to thank all those guys for all the work they put in and time and effort,” said Ware. “And they are really the start of where this program is going. And the time they put in will carry over.”
