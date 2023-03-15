Madison County track teams took first place in a home meet against Habersham Central and Franklin County.

The girls won with 65 team points, with Habersham finishing with 51 and Franklin County with 49. The guys placed first with 94.5 points. Habersham finished with 51.5 points and Franklin County had 28.

