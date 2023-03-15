Madison County track teams took first place in a home meet against Habersham Central and Franklin County.
The girls won with 65 team points, with Habersham finishing with 51 and Franklin County with 49. The guys placed first with 94.5 points. Habersham finished with 51.5 points and Franklin County had 28.
The Madison County teams combined for 16 first-place finishes. The Red Raiders are were scheduled to visit Commerce this week, then participate in the John Scott Hartness Invitational Friday.
Top 10 Red Raider finishers in last week’s home meet included:
•100-meter race: Laterra Beasley, 1st, 13.82; Jordyn Hall, 4th, 13.90; Michaela Cromer, 6th, 14.02; Zoey McKnight, 8th, 14.49
•200-meter-race: Mionna Gillespie, 1st, 28.81; Laterra Beasley, 2nd, 28.98; Nolie Askins, 4th, 29.22; Zoey McKnight, 5th, 29.87; Michaela Cromer, 6th, 30.21; Jordyn Hall, 8th, 30.51; Aubrey Gomez, 10th, 30.77
•400-meter-race: Aubrey Gomez, 1st, 1:08.16; Lyndi Golden, 5th, 1:18.09; Abigail Adams, 7th, 1:20.76; Benedicte Ayotte, 8th, 1:21.96
•800-meter-race: Taylor Pruitt, 2nd, 2:52.41; Linslei Wood, 3rd, 2:52.89; Mary Grace Watson, 5th, 2:54.51; Ella Beard, 6th, 2:59.83
•1600-meter-race: Linslei Wood, 1st, 6:32.57; Taylor Pruitt, 2nd, 6:33.81; Mary Grace Watson, 3rd, 6:44.21
•100-meter-hurdles: Isabelle Williams, 3rd, 21.15
•300-meter-hurdles: Isabelle Williams, 4th, 1:04.20; Benedicte Ayotte, 6th, 1:14.29
•4X100-meter-relays: 2nd, 58.33
•4X200-meter relays: 1st, 1:55.36
•4X400-meter relays: 1st, 4:39.72
•High jump: Vivien Hajdu, 2nd, 4’06”; Kyrsten Watts, 3rd, 4’04”
•Long jump: Nolie Askins, 4th, 15’.75”; Michaela Cromer, 5th, 13’10”
•Triple jump: Kyrsten Watts, 3rd, 31’5.5”
•Discus: Shea Cain, 4th, 84’2”; Isabelle Williams, 8th, 73’01”; Kalani Posey, 10th, 71’02”
•Shot put: Shea Cain, 1st, 32’4”
•100-meter-race: Corey Mitchell, 3rd, 11.76; Josh Strickland, 5th, 11.82; Cedric Bolton, 8th, 12.09
•200-meter-race: De’Antonio Davis, 2nd, 23.73; Corey Mitchell, 3rd, 23.97; Da’Shun Brown, 6th, 24.59; Cedric Bolton, 8th, 25.07; Trey Smith, 9th, 25.13; Elijah Norman, 10th, 25.14
•400-meter-race: Clint Gentry, 1st, 55.41; Trey Smith, 9th, 58.03; Brooks Bradberry, 10th, 58.56
•800-meter-race: Javon Johnson, 1st, 2:12.12; Elijah Neal, 2nd, 2:16.64; Joshua Ivey, 3rd, 2:21.67
•1600-meter-race: Gabe McCary, 1st, 4:49.89; Elijah Neal, 2nd, 4:55.58; Javon Johnson, 3rd, 4:56.60; Colt Kennedy, 4th, 5:10.13; Joshua Ivey, 7th, 5:19.09; Marcus Hughes, 8th, 5:25.77
•3200-meter-race: Gabe McCary, 1st, 10:32.27; Colt Kennedy, 2nd, 11:27.74; Marcus Hughes, 3rd, 12:50.95; Jack Cunningham, 4th, 14:23.38
•110-meter-hurdles: Antwan Reid, 1st, 16.94; Evan Barrett, 2nd, 18.02; Joseph Lewis, 3rd, 18.48
•300-meter-hurdles: Joseph Lewis, 1st, 44.97; Evan Barrett, 2nd, 47.41; Blay Blay Htoo, 3rd, 47.45
•4X100-meter-relays: 3rd, 45.42
•4X200-meter-relays: 1st, 1:35.31
•4X400-meter-relays: 2nd, 3:49.94
•High jump: Antwan Reid, 1st, 6’4”; Christopher Rhodes, 3rd, 6’2”
•Long jump: Corey Mitchell, 3rd, 19’6”; Clint Gentry, 4th, 19’2”; Brandon Burkhardt, 9th, 17’3”
•Triple jump: Joseph Lewis, 4th, 39’1”
•Pole vault: Carraway Best, 1st, 9’6”; Bryer Autry, 3rd, 9’; Lukas LaDuke, 4th, 8’6”
•Discus: Morgan Mallard, 2nd, 138’6”; Zakhari Shiflet, 3rd, 131’4”
•Shot put: Morgan Mallard, 5th, 39’5”; Ta’rail Parks, 9th, 34’2”
