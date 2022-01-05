The Red Raider guys have kept the engine roaring after the break.
Madison County continued pouring in the buckets and picking up the wins after Christmas, blasting Commerce, 87-37, Dec. 30 at home, then visiting Cedar Shoals and getting a region win Tuesday night, 67-61, improving to 11-2 overall and 2-1 in Region 8-AAAA.
Madison County had five guys in double figures Tuesday. Grant Smith led the squad with 14 points on the night, including eight in the fourth quarter. Mason Smith, Peyton South and Jay Carruth each had 12, while Chris Rhodes had 11. Casen Duggins chipped in six.
The Red Raiders trailed 4-7 Cedar Shoals 31-30 at the half, then went on a 9-0 run to open the third, before leading 45-43 after three and pouring in 22 fourth-quarter points to grab the six-point win.
Against Commerce (4-7), South drilled five three-pointers to lead the Raiders with 23 points. Carruth tallied 17, followed by Grant Smith, 15; Mason Smith, 10; Bryson Williams, nine; Deshaun Johnson, six; Rhodes, four; Vick Hajdu, two; and Kyle Pruitt, one.
Madison County hosts 9-6 Flowery Branch Friday at 8:30 p.m., travels to Stephens County (3-10) Saturday for a 5:30 p.m. game, then visits Chestatee (6-7) Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS’ ACTION
In girls’ action, Tiffany Wilson went on a fourth-quarter scoring tear Dec. 30 to help the Red Raiders defeat visiting Commerce, 58-52.
Madison County trailed 42-35 after three, then exploded for 23 points in the final period, with Wilson scoring 12 of her team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Mallory Bates had 12, followed by Keslie Gresham with 10. Kate Bray had six points on two three-pointers. Jordyn Hall and Janiah Borders chipped in four apiece. Karsyn Daniels and Lexi Gillespie both hit a three for Madison County to finish with three each. Jordyn Jones had two.
The Red Raiders (4-9, 0-3) then fell 49-26 Tuesday night to Cedar Shoals (9-3, 3-1). Gresham led Madison County with 10 points, followed by Bray, eight; Wilson, six; and Bates, two.
Madison County hosts Flowery Branch (5-8, 1-3) at 7 p.m. Friday, visits Stephens County (1-13) for a non-region matchup at 4 p.m. Saturday, then visits Chestatee (9-5, 1-2) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.