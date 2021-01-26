Madison County aims to rebound Friday after losses to two tough region foes last week.
But it won’t be easy. Cedar Shoals comes to town in first place in Region 8-AAAA. The Jaguars entered Tuesday’s night’s showdown with North Oconee at 7-1 in the region. Their only region loss? Madison County.
The Red Raiders knocked off Cedar Shoals (12-6, 7-1) on the road 49-46 Jan. 5. Now, Madison County (7-9, 4-3 and fourth Region 8-AAAA) will try to sweep the Jaguars in the regular season in an 8:30 p.m. matchup in Danielsville.
The home team will need to get its offense clicking again. Madison County’s offense had been rolling recently, but the Red Raider guys hit a rough patch against two stout opponents, averaging just 43 points a game in losses to Jefferson (12-4, 5-2) and North Oconee (16-3, 4-2).
The Red Raiders fell 54-46 last Tuesday to Jefferson, then struggled to score against the Titans Friday in a 72-40 loss Friday, managing 15 first-half points.
Nolan Hill led Madison County with seven points against North Hall. Three Red Raiders — Jay Carruth, Omari Rucker and Donnie Graham — had six points apiece. Chris Rhodes had four. Drew Porterfield, Bryson Williams and Grady Queen had three each and Mason Smith chipped in two.
Jace Saxton led North Oconee with 23 points.
NEXT
After Cedar Shoals, the Red Raiders will host Flowery Branch (3-12, 0-7) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2 (the final home game of the year). They will finish with three road games: 8:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5 at Chestatee (5-13, 3-4); 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5 at North Oconee; and 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 9 at East Hall (6-14, 2-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.