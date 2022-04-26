The Red Raider boys’ golf team took fourth out of 11 teams Monday in the area championship in Savannah.
Madison County finished nine strokes behind Jefferson and had a 40-stroke advantage over Flowery Branch, which finished fifth.
The Red Raider guys shot a 343, which is the best 18-hole score since Tyler Berryman took over as head coach in 2017. The next lowest score in the past five years was 364.
Sophomores Brayden Culberson and Matthew Ward led the team with an 82 and 83 respectively, with Ward bettering his career low by eight strokes.
Senior Jake Carey shot an 86, with sophomore Sam Cox finishing with a 92.
“I was really proud of the way they guys focused and played,” said Berryman. “Savannah Golf Club was a long course and the greens were very quick, something we are not all that used to.”
The coach said the Red Raiders have gotten closer each year to making the state tournament.
“We do not have a course in our county, so we have to travel every single day for practice,” said Berryman. “That requires great devotion not only from our kids, but their parents as well paying for their kid to drive to the course(s) for practice. I couldn't ask for a better group of young men to coach. I am truly blessed to have the opportunity to coach these guys.”
GIRLS’ ACTION
The Madison County girls’ golf team defeated Flowery Branch and Chestatee March 31 at Chicopee Woods with a season-low total of 144, led by a 46 from Lily Kate Chancey, a 47 from Jada Smith, and a 51 from Marlenea Duncan.
After a week off for spring break, the team came back with three consecutive days and matches at Double Oaks: Monday vs. Apalachee, Tuesday vs. Commerce and Wednesday vs. East Jackson.
Jada Smith led the way with a 51 each day as the Red Raiders won the matches on Tuesday and Wednesday.
On April 18, Madison County returned to Double Oaks against Flowery Branch and Chestatee and posted a winning 148, with Jada Smith finishing with a 48, Lily Kate Chancey, 49; and Abi Andrews, 51.
The Red Raiders will play at Chimney Oaks in Homer May 2 for in the area tournament with the top three teams advancing to state.
