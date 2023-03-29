Madison County tennis teams once again secured a berth in the state playoffs with wins in the Region 8-AAAA tournament Tuesday.
The girls and boys also handed long-time coach Keith Strickland his 499th and 500th career wins when they beat Seckinger and Johnson. The players had posters ready to congratulate the coach on the career milestone after the wins in Danielsville.
“It’s been kind of overwhelming,” said Strickland, who said the boys win in a tough match over North Hall last week got him in range for a Tuesday celebration. “You think about it and hope you get there.”
The Red Raider program has enjoyed success during the high school days of this year’s seniors, with the guys making the final four and both teams making the trip to the Sweet 16 twice.
Strickland said the 500-win milestone is testament to the many good players and people he’s coached over the years.
“The program overall, we’ve had super kids who really love to play tennis and they care about the team and care about each other, which is really important,” he said. “It’s all about the relationships these kids are building, the coaches and kids.”
The girls’ team cruised to a 3-0 win over Seckinger Tuesday, with Lexie Gillispie winning 6-0, 6-0 at the number one seed in singles. At number two singles, Reece Williams beat her opponent 6-0, 6-1. And Karsyn Daniels and Katie Dixon defeated their opponents, 6-1, 6-1, at number-one doubles. Meanwhile, the boys made quick work of Johnson, 4-0. Tate Bennett won at number-one singles, 6-1, 6-1. Mason Smith defeated his opponent 6-2, 6-2 at number-two singles. Evan Thomas and Bryce Beck won 6-0, 6-0 at number-one doubles, and Grant Smith and Asher Workman won 6-0, 6-3 at number-two doubles.
The region tournament will resume April 11 following spring break.
