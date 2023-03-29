Madison County tennis teams once again secured a berth in the state playoffs with wins in the Region 8-AAAA tournament Tuesday.

The girls and boys also handed long-time coach Keith Strickland his 499th and 500th career wins when they beat Seckinger and Johnson. The players had posters ready to congratulate the coach on the career milestone after the wins in Danielsville.

