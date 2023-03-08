Katie Dixon

Both Madison County tennis squads swept Johnson 5-0 Monday, with both boys’ and girls’ teams improving to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in Region 8-AAAA.

“Each line took the court and played within themselves to give us the win,” said head coach Keith Strickland. “Since we had not seen Johnson in a few years and didn't have a lot of match results to scout since they haven't had many matches due to several rainouts, we didn't know what to expect. Our players are beginning to see the importance of not taking anything for granted and getting off to a quick start in every match. It doesn't matter who you play, it's how you play that day. To be effective in the postseason tournament you have to give it your all each outing and give your opponent something to think about the next time you meet.”

