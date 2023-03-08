Both Madison County tennis squads swept Johnson 5-0 Monday, with both boys’ and girls’ teams improving to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in Region 8-AAAA.
“Each line took the court and played within themselves to give us the win,” said head coach Keith Strickland. “Since we had not seen Johnson in a few years and didn't have a lot of match results to scout since they haven't had many matches due to several rainouts, we didn't know what to expect. Our players are beginning to see the importance of not taking anything for granted and getting off to a quick start in every match. It doesn't matter who you play, it's how you play that day. To be effective in the postseason tournament you have to give it your all each outing and give your opponent something to think about the next time you meet.”
The junior varsity boys and girls also won Monday, 3-0, with the JV guys improving to 4-0 and the girls moving to 4-1.
Madison County varsity tennis teams also defeated Walnut Grove Feb. 28.
The guys won 5-0, while the girls won 4-1.
“It was a pretty routine match as the players went on the court and took care of business on their specific courts,” said Coach Keith Strickland. “I think the players are realizing the importance of getting off to a quick start and taking their matches in straight sets. As we move through the rest of the regular region season and closer to the region tournament, it's vital that we stay focused and lose as few sets as possible for seeding purposes.”
The Red Raider teams dropped their matches against North Oconee March 2 with the guys shut out, 5-0, and the girls falling, 4-1.
“North Oconee looks to still be a top contender for the region crown this year for both boys and girls,” said Strickland. “It was good to have Mason and Grant Smith back in the lineup. Mason and Landon Hall played some inspired tennis against North Oconee's #1 doubles duo - losing a close one with just one break of serve in both sets to lose 3-6, 4-6. Grant teamed up with Evan Thomas to give the #2 doubles a run for their money in the second to almost force a third, losing 4-6. Lexie Gillespie played some really good tennis against the Titans #1 & Georgia Southern signee.”
Strickland said the “match of the night came down to the girl's #2 doubles.”
“Addison Peeples and Recce Williams struggled with their form and the wet weather in the first falling 2-6,” said Strickland. “They stormed back to take the second 6-2. They went up 5-3 in the third set before NOHS put 2 more on the board to even it up. Addison/Reece didn't falter and played two good games to win the set 7-5 to pick up the only win for us on the evening.”
A match scheduled for March 6 against Prince Avenue was moved to March 10 at home. The Red Raiders will visit East Hall Thursday, then host Winder March 13, Chestatee March 14 and East Jackson March 15, before visiting Morgan County March 16.
•#1 singles: Tate Bennett won 6-2, 6-0
•#2 singles: Landon Hall won 6-3, 6-1
•#3 singles: Bryce Beck won 6-1, 6-2
•#1 doubles: Evan Thomas and Mason Smith won 6-1, 6-2
•#2 doubles: Grant Smith and Nathan Magnuson won 6-0, 6-0
•JV #1 singles: Asher Workman won 8-0
•JV #2 singles: Grayson Lester won 8-0
•JV #1 doubles: Nathan Magnuson and Aubrey Minish won 8-
•#1 singles: Lexi Gillespie won 6-1, 6-1
•#2 singles: Reece Williams won 6-2, 6-0
•#3 singles: Addison Peeples won 6-0, 6-1
•#1 doubles: Katie Dixon and Karsyn Daniels 6-0, 6-0
•#2 doubles: June Hargrove and Zyana Hall 6-2, 6-1
•JV #1 singles: Cora Belle Harden won 8-1
•JV #2 singles: Kylee Treadway won 8-2
•JV #1 doubles: Ava Harden and June Hargrove won 8-0
•#2 doubles: Addison Peeples and Reece Williams won 2-6, 6-2, 7-5
•#1 singles: Tate Bennett won 6-0, 6-0
•#2 singles: Landon Hall won 6-1, 6-1
•#3 singles: Bryce Beck won 7-5, 6-3
•#1 doubles: Evan Thomas and Asher Workman won 6-0, 6-4
•#2 doubles: Nathan Mangnuson and Grayson Lester won 6-1, 6-2
•#1 singles: Lexie Gillespie won 6-0, 6-0
•#3 singles: Addison Peeples won 6-0, 6-0
•#1 doubles: Karsyn Daniels and Katie Dixon won 6-0, 6-0
•#2 doubles: Ava Harden and Zyana Hall won 6-0, 6-1
