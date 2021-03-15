Madison County tennis teams both dropped a match to North Oconee last week.
The girls’ and guys’ teams both fell 0-5. The Raider guys are now 6-4 overall and 2-2 in region play, while the girls are 5-5, 2-2.
Red Raider coach Keith Strickland praised the play of Zyana Hall and Reagan Dobbs, who lost a close match at number two doubles, 6-2, 2-6, 3-6.
“Number 2 double girls had a great match,” said Strickland. “Came out strong to take the first set easily but couldn't maintain the lead and lost in three sets.”
The Red Raiders face Winder-Barrow Tuesday, March 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.