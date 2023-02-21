Madison County netters swept Clarke Central last week, with both boys’ and girls’ squads winning 5-0.
Head coach Keith Strickland said his team performed well despite being shorthanded. Some key players were still playing basketball and the team is missing Avery Bailey who is out after knee surgery. Several players got the chance to contribute for the first time at the varsity level.
“To be honest, I was a little uneasy at the beginning of the match with so much riding on the lack of experience at some of the positions,” said Strickland. “However, on the boys' and the girls' sides, our singles lineups upped their games to help relieve some of the pressure on the new doubles combos we had to put together.”
At number-one singles, Tate Bennett, won a tight three-set match, taking the third-set tiebreaker, 7-2.
Strickland said Bennett “led by example and showed that hard work and determination do pay off.”
“All of the other singles lines (boys and girls) cruised to straight set victories,” said Strickland. “All of the doubles' teams were new combinations. Communication and problem-solving on the court are key to a successful doubles duo. For the most part, the doubles did this and gained the wins for us.”
The coach said there are several things the team will need to do better to be competitive in Region 8-AAAA this year.
“This region season is full of uncertainty as we've never seen many of these teams in action and we only get one shot at each team during the regular season,” said Strickland. “ As a team, we definitely have to quit giving away free points — this can be accomplished by not committing so many double faults and unforced errors. The players need to self-analyze more and apply what they learn in every match to the next match. I always say that it's the next point, set and match that are the most important — an L in the win-loss column should never stand for losing — it should always stand for an opportunity to learn and do better the next time on the court.
Boys’ team members this year include: Landon Hall (S), Grayson Lester (S), Nathan Magnuson (S), Evan Thomas (S), Beck, Bryce (J), Tate Bennett (J), Mason Smith (J), Asher Workman (J), Grant Smith (So) and Aubrey Minish (F).
Girls’ team members include Karsyn Daniels (S), Avery Bailey (J), Zyana Hall (J), Addison Peeples (J), Reece Williams (J), Katie Dixon (So), Lexie Gillespie (So), Ava Harden (So), Junia Hargrove (So), Cora Belle Harden (F) and Kylee Treadway (F).
The junior varsity boys won 3-0, while the JV girls lost 2-3.
•#1 singles: Tate Bennett won 7-5, 6-1, 7-6
•#2 singles: Landon Hall won 6-1, 6-2
•#3 singles: Bryce Beck won 6-0, 6-1
•#1 doubles: Evan Thomas and Asher Workman won 3-6, 6-2, 6-1
•#2 doubles: Nathan Magnuson and Grayson Lester won 6-2, 7-5
•#1 singles: Lexie Gillespie won 6-1, 6-1
•#2 singles: Reece Williams won 6-2, 6-1
•#3 singles: Addison Peeples won 6-3, 6-4
•#1 doubles: Katie Dixon and Ava Harden won 6-4, 7-6
•#2 doubles: June Hargrove and Zyanna Hall won 6-1, 4-6, 7-5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.