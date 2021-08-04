Kickoff 2021 is only days away.
The Red Raiders open their season Aug. 20 with home showdown against Habersham Central.
But first Madison County will travel to Hart County for the 15-team Lake Hartwell Gridiron Classic Aug. 14, facing two South Carolina schools in one-half scrimmages beginning at 6 p.m. Madison County will play a first half against Seneca and line up against Palmetto in the second half. South Carolina teams are only allowed to scrimmage for one half. So five Georgia teams are facing 10 South Carolina squads.
“We’re going against teams we haven’t competed against before, and we don’t know a lot about them,” said Madison County head coach Chris Smith. “We get to go out and decide which state has better football, Georgia or South Carolina, so we’re excited about it.”
Madison County will also host a 12-team middle school football jamboree at 9 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 14 at the high school field. There will be a morning session and an afternoon session after lunch.
