The Red Raider girls’ soccer team defeated Chestatee 5-1 on the road Friday.
Head coach Lee Reno said the victory was “definitely a big region win for us” with playoff hopes on the line.
“Our varsity girls knew how important the game was if they wanted a shot at qualifying for the state playoffs and their focus showed that all week,” he said. “The team trained and prepared really well to try and get ready for the match against Chestatee. Thus, it was an absolute joy seeing their hard work get rewarded with a big region win.”
Emma Chason had a phenomenal night, scoring all five goals for the Lady Raiders.
Her first goal was scored in the first three minutes of the game and was assisted by Victoria Waters.
“The pass from Victoria and the movement and shot from Emma was a perfect translation of what we had worked on in practice the day before that game,” said Reno.
Friday was also goalkeeper Josie Johnson's first game returning back from her early season injury.
“Josie made some really big saves early on in the match to ensure that Chestatee did not gain any momentum,” said the coach. “In all honesty though this was a team effort and was definitely a team win in the fact that everyone who stepped on the field played extremely hard for the parts that they contributed to the teams success. Our midfielders did a great job of shutting down the build up phase of Chestatee's play, and our defenders stifled every attack that Chestatee threw at us.”
The Red Raiders’ next region game will be this Friday against Cedar Shoals.
“We are hopeful that a win this Friday will be enough to clinch us a state playoff spot,” said Reno.
