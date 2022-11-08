Madison County’s 2022 softball team has racked up some Region 8-AAAA honors.
Sam Minish was named the region’s “Defensive Player of the Year.” She was also named to the region’s “first team,” along with Michaela Cromer.
Reagan Fulcher and Bailey Smith were both named to the region’s “second team,” while Reina Metzler, Marlee Brown, Lexi Thomas, Lily Pittman and Mary Drayke Summers were all named “honorable mention.”
