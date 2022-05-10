The Madison County Red Raider Softball Program will hold a fundamental camp June 6-8 and a hitting camp June 10.
The fundamental camp will be from 9 a.m. to noon each day at the high school softball field for ages 6 to 13. The cost is $75. Registration forms and checks are due June 1 to help determine the number of total campers to provide appropriate coach to camper ratios and order totals for T-shirts to be printed.
Campers my bring sports drinks with them for break time. Water breaks will be taken as needed. Coolers are provided. Each camper will receive a Red Raider softball camp T-shirt.
Participants should bring tennis shoes or cleats, bats and gloves, a hat and sunscreen, drinks and snacks. All bats, gloves, helmets, coolers, etc. for identification.
The Red Raider hitting camp will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 10 at the high school softball field for ages 6-13. The cost is $45. Registration forms and checks are also due June 1. A lunch break will be from approximately 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Campers will need to bring their lunch and drink with them. All coolers should be marked with the camper’s name. Water breaks will be taken as needed with coolers provided. Each camper will receive a hitting camp T-shirt.
Participants should bring tennis shoes or cleats, bats and gloves. They should wear shorts (there won’t be sliding).
“We suggest batting gloves for both hands due to the number of swings you will take during camp,” said MCHS head coach Ken Morgan.
Morgan said the camps are designed to provide “the best possible instruction for players with different abilities in a structured, enthusiastic and fun environment.”
Emphasis in these camps will be placed on improving each individuals’ fundamental skills and knowledge of fastpitch softball.
Each girl will receive specific, quality instruction in throwing, fielding, baserunning and hitting fundamentals. Skill and techniques will be improved through individual and small group instruction, drills, contests and games.
“It is our goal to provide a setting in which young girls will be able to improve and gain confidence in their softball ability while having an enjoyable experience that will encourage them to continue in fastpitch softball,” said Morgan.
