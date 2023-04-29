Madison County High School will host the Red Raider Tennis Camp for boys and girls ages 6-13 (rising first through eighth graders) this summer. The camp will take place at the Madison County High School Tennis Complex from June 5-8, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., offering young tennis enthusiasts an opportunity to improve their skills and knowledge of the game.
The camp will be led by experienced MCHS tennis coaches and assisted by current and former players. Emphasizing a structured, enthusiastic, and fun environment, the camp aims to enhance each individual's fundamental skills, such as serving, groundstrokes, footwork, strategy, and scoring. Skill development will be achieved through individual and small group instruction, drills, contests and games.
The cost of the camp is $75 per child, with a discounted rate of $60 for each additional sibling. Campers are encouraged to bring their own tennis racquet, sports drinks, water bottles and a small snack for break time. A limited number of spare racquets will be available, and water coolers will be provided for hydration breaks.
To secure a spot and guarantee a T-shirt, parents and guardians should send in their registration forms and payments by May 19. Registration forms can be submitted on the first day of the camp, but a t-shirt will not be guaranteed. Checks should be made payable to Racquet Raider Boosters and mailed to Hull-Sanford Elementary School at 9193 Fortson Store Road, Hull, GA 30646.
Camp organizers emphasize that participants' safety is a priority. The Madison County Board of Education, the administration of MCHS, and the coaches and staff of the camp will not be held responsible for any injuries or illnesses that may occur during camp activities. Parents and guardians are responsible for their child's insurance coverage.
