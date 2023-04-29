Madison County High School will host the Red Raider Tennis Camp for boys and girls ages 6-13 (rising first through eighth graders) this summer. The camp will take place at the Madison County High School Tennis Complex from June 5-8, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., offering young tennis enthusiasts an opportunity to improve their skills and knowledge of the game.

The camp will be led by experienced MCHS tennis coaches and assisted by current and former players. Emphasizing a structured, enthusiastic, and fun environment, the camp aims to enhance each individual's fundamental skills, such as serving, groundstrokes, footwork, strategy, and scoring. Skill development will be achieved through individual and small group instruction, drills, contests and games.

