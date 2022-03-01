Madison County Red Raider tennis teams got off to a strong start on the courts last week, with the guys going 3-0 and the girls going 2-1.
The boys defeated Jefferson, Franklin County and Flowery Branch, while the girls topped Franklin County and Flowery Branch.
The tennis program only has four seniors — one girl and three boys — but head coach Keith Strickland said his teams have a lot of depth with several experienced juniors and sophomores returning, along with several freshmen who can contribute.
“Normally we have at least a couple of non-region matches to get the season going, but the schedule didn't work out that way this year,” said Strickland. “We might have played a little tight as we had to jump right into the season and play two big region matches against Jefferson and Flowery Branch.”
The coach said the teams have played well in the young season.
“Our doubles lines played tough as usual and kept us in the matches giving us a chance to get the team win,” said Strickland. “The girls lost a close one to Jefferson. It came down to our number-one team of Karsyn Daniels (junior) and Katie Dixon (freshman). They make a really good team and work well together.”
Strickland said the girls have experienced players returning at number-two doubles, who have been solid so far, including Addison Peeples, Reece Williams, Avery Bailey and Zyana Hall.
“We have very strong singles players in Lexie Gillespie and senior, Reagan Dobbs,” said the coach. “Our weakness right now is finding the right player or players to fill the number three singles line while still keeping the doubles lines strong.”
Strickland said the boys’ doubles teams are very steady.
Juniors Landon Hall and Evan Thomas, last season's MVPs, return “from a stellar sophomore season, continue to play some really good tennis going 3-0,” said the coach.
He said senior Paul Westmoreland and freshman Grant Smith “have formed a really good team at number-two doubles,” going 3-0 so far.
“Tate Bennett (2-1) and Mason Smith (3-0) continue to play well at number one and number-two singles and put us in a position to win each outing,” said the coach.
Strickland said there’s a lot of improvement needed.
“But our goals are to earn one of the top seeds in the region tournament and to make a deep run again this year in the state tournament,” he said.
The teams are in the middle of a busy week, with home matches against Clarke Central Monday, Morgan County Wednesday and Chestatee Thursday, before visiting Habersham Central March 7 and hosting Cedar Shoals March 8.
VERSUS JEFFERSON
The guys defeated Jefferson, 4-1. Winners included:
•#1 singles: Tate Bennett, 6-2, 7-5
•#2 singles: Mason Smith, 6-2, 6-1
•#1 doubles: Landon Hall, Evan Thomas, 1-6, 6-2, 6-1
•#2 doubles: Paul Westmoreland, Grant Smith, 6-3, 7-5
The girls’ team fell 3-2 to Jefferson.
•#2 singles: Reagan Dobbs, 7-6 (3), 6-4
•#2 doubles: Reece Williams, Addison Peeples, 6-2, 6-4
VERSUS FRANKLIN COUNTY
The guys defeated Franklin County, 3-2. Winners included:
•#2 singles: Mason Smith, 6-1, 6-2
•#1 doubles: Landon Hall, Evan Thomas, 6-0, 6-2
•#2 doubles: Paul Westmoreland, Grant Smith, 6-1, 6-2
The girls’ team beat Franklin County, 5-0.
•#1 singles: Lexie Gillespie, 6-0, 6-2
•#2 singles: Reagan Dobbs, 6-4, 6-1
•#3 singles: Avery Bailey, 6-0, 6-0
•#1 doubles: Karsyn Daniels, Katie Dixon, 6-1, 7-5
•#2 doubles: Reece Williams, Addison Peeples, 6-1, 6-0
VERSUS FLOWERY BRANCH
The guys defeated Flowery Branch, 4-1. Winners included:
•#1 singles: Tate Bennett, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-4
•#2 singles: Mason Smith, 6-0, 6-3
•#1 doubles: Landon Hall, Evan Thomas, 6-2, 6-1
•#2 doubles: Paul Westmoreland, Grant Smith, 6-0, 6-1
The girls defeated Flowery Branch, 3-2.
•#3 singles: Reece Williams, 2-6, 4-0 (FB retired)
•#1 singles: Karysn Daniels, Katie Dixon, 6-3, 6-0
•#2 singles: Avery Bailey, Zyana Hall, 6-4, 6-2
