The Madison County tennis teams are rolling.
The Red Raider netters (6-3, 2-1) picked up 5-0 wins over Chestatee and East Jackson and a 4-1 win over Commerce this past week. Meanwhile, the girls (5-4, 2-1) defeated Chestatee, 5-0, East Jackson, 3-2, and Commerce, 3-2.
“I feel like the players have gained some confidence as we begin the home stretch heading into the region tournament,” said head coach Keith Strickland. “We have two more region matches vs. North Oconee and East Hall. Our goals each match are to win that match and to take as many lines as possible to help us when seeding for the tournament comes around.”
Strickland said the teams played well at all positions versus Chestatee.
“Mason Smith had the closest match, but persevered despite a hand injury to pull it out in straight sets,” he said. “The girls played with a lot of consistency losing just 11 games in 10 sets.”
The coach said the guys turned in a strong performance versus East Jackson.
“Drew Hallman had to step into a singles line as Mason Smith was out with the hand injury,” he said. “Tate Bennett and Paul Westmoreland were solid. He played a marathon match going the distance and winning in the third 7-5. Hayley Daniels and Reagan Dobbs played well from start to finish. Our #1 doubles duo (Anna Cowart/Karsyn Daniels) were focused and did not drop a game.”
The junior varsity boys beat Chestatee and East Jackson 3-2, with Drew Hallman, Ethan Brantley and Bryce Booth getting wins versus Chestatee. The JV girls lost 2-3, with Zyana Hall and Reagan Dobbs winning. The JV guys then beat East Jackson, 3-2, with Evan Thomas, Brantley and Booth winning.
