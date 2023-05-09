For several Red Raider track members, it’s time to hit the road for Albany. The state finals await.
AJ Reid finished fourth in the state sectionals this past week with a 6’2” leap in the high jump, punching his ticket to the state finals.
“AJ went out and did what he normally does and that's just compete,” said Red Raider head coach Joe Barnett.
Morgan Mallard finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 141’6”.
Barnett said Mallard “came out real sluggish” Saturday, but then turned it on, hurling his third throw 134’ to put him the finals.
“Once he got into the finals, he went out and just ripped one at 141’6” and that’s what qualified him for state,” said Barnett.
The coach praised the 4X800 relay team of Javon Johnson, Josh Ivey, Elijah Neal and Gabe McCary, which qualified for the state finals with an eighth place finish in sectionals with a time of 8:35.69.
“We always have a little saying where you know you need to go out and run like a man,” said Barnett. “And that four by eight team they went out and they ran like some men. They were projected at 12th overall going into sectionals and they finished eighth overall and that's what qualified them for state.”
The coach said the boys’ 4x400 relay team of De’Antonio Davis, Vick Hajdu, Clint Gentry and Joseph Lewis “surprised everybody,” shaving six seconds off their time and finishing eighth overall with a time of 3:30.27 after being projected to be 14th or 15th in the event.
“They had that mentality where we're gonna’ make it no matter what,” said Barnett. “And nobody out there was gonna’ tell them they weren't going and it showed on the track that night.”
The coach said he was proud of how the track team performed at sectionals.
“Everybody went out there and battled,” he said.
Reid, Mallard and the 4X800 relay team will compete Thursday, while the 4X400 team will race Friday afternoon, with a possible finals appearance Saturday.
Barnett said the year included a lot of tough competition in Region 8-AAAA.
“It’s really been a tough season; we are the hardest region and I want to say in all classifications to Georgia,” he said. “There were 11 teams deep and we got some regions that have four teams. Our region is stacked. We haven't had a meet this year where we haven't faced good competition.”
He said he saw a lot of progress from boys and girls over the season.
“Super proud of everybody,” said Barnett. “Really, we're looking forward to next year. If we can get everybody to come back that came out this year, including, you know, some of the eighth graders that's coming up this year. You know, we'll have a target on our back next year because we're gonna’ be pretty good.”
