Madison County’s Josh Kincaid is aiming for a three-peat as state wrestling champion.
The standout senior was the state runner up as a freshman and state champion as a sophomore and junior, winning last year in the 126-lb. weight class.
But the other guys on the mat aren’t Kincaid’s only opponents — not when you’re trying to get through a wrestling season in a pandemic. Wrestlers don’t shake hands after matches with opposing coaches this year, and the referee doesn’t raise the hand of winner. But wrestling remains wrestling. And the mat is the mat. Passing of germs is unavoidable in the sport. So how much of this season gets wrestled?
Red Raider head coach Richie Houston said he really wants to see Kincaid have the chance to accomplish everything he’s capable of this wrestling season, though coronavirus is a threat to the season with quarantines and programs having to shut down at times. Kincaid is on the cusp of becoming the all-time wins leader in Madison County history, which is currently held by Hamilton Cooper, who has 180 wins.
“He (Kincaid) didn’t get to do as much this summer, but he’s looking good,” said Houston. “By mid December he should pass Cooper for the school record. He’s a hard worker, a good Christian kid from a good family, a yes sir/no sir guy, just the total deal.”
There are fewer wrestling matches this year than normal. And tournaments can have no more than two teams per mat. So an eight-team tournament must have at least four mats. This will reduce the field in some of the yearly big tournaments, such as the multi-state Lambert Invitational, where the Red Raiders annually see some of their toughest competition.
Madison County is in a rebuilding mode after coming off its best season in school history, which included a fifth place state finish in Class AAAA and eight wrestlers competing in the state tournament, with four advancing to the state finals, including Rowan Smith, Jaxon Hoetzel and Cooper, who graduated from the program and now wrestle in college.
Madison County kicked off its 2020-21 campaign last week hosting the "Turkey Duals" at the Dome with Oconee County, Jackson County and Apalachee. The youthful Red Raider team dropped all three dual matches, but Houston said the key is the long game. He said most of his team is freshman and sophomores. Houston added that middle school coach Eric Berryman has done a great job developing wrestlers in recent years.
“MCMS has been doing a great job with Coach Berryman,” he said. “We have 13-14 freshmen. We would be a jam up JV team.”
Houston noted that last year’s strong senior class didn’t have a winning record as freshmen, but they put in the work and by their senior year, they were top-notch wrestlers. He wants to see this year’s young guys adopt the same work ethic.
“My job and my responsibility is to get them to buy in to what we’re selling,” he said. “We have to make the most of the time. We’ll be OK. We just have to roll up our sleeves and go to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.