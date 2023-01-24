Madison County paid tribute to its three seniors Jan. 18, then defeated Stephens County, 40-36, on “Senior Night.”
Jace Jachimski, Bryer Autry and Reese Braswell were also recognized in a ceremony on the mat prior to the showdown with the Indians.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 4:05 pm
Madison County paid tribute to its three seniors Jan. 18, then defeated Stephens County, 40-36, on “Senior Night.”
Jace Jachimski, Bryer Autry and Reese Braswell were also recognized in a ceremony on the mat prior to the showdown with the Indians.
Head coach Richie Houston said this week that he hopes to see Jachimski and Autry make a run in the postseason.
“Hopefully, they go out on top,” he said.
The coach had high praise for Braswell, a wrestler with cerebral palsy who has shown tenacity on the mat.
“Reese has been such a pivotal part of our program since he was in the sixth grade,” said Houston. “If we had 20 Reeses, we would be unstoppable. The kid’s just a machine. He’s mentally stronger than I am. He’s just a blessing and should be an inspiration to everybody.”
Josh Strickland got the victory in the final match of the night, giving Madison County the 40-36 win over Stephens County, which had 18 points by forfeit due to unfilled weight classes for the Red Raiders.
“It was big, especially for a first-year guy to pull through in the clutch right there,” said head coach Richie Houston of Strickland.
Those winning by pin included Brodie Hawkes, Will Hartlage, Jachimski, Toby House and Autry. Andrew Fairchild won by major decision. Julian Dyer and Strickland won by decision.
The Red Raiders lost 49-21 to St. Pius Friday and then lost a close match to Franklin County, 36-33, that came down to the final match.
Those going 2-0 Friday included Jachimski, Autry, Hawkes and Fairchild.
Madison County will travel to the “Red Skin Rumble” Saturday at Social Circle before post-season action begins.
“It’s the last tuneup and then it’s make-your-money time,” said Houston, referring to the region, sectional and state tournaments.
The Region 8-AAAA tournament will be at Walnut Grove High School Saturday, Feb. 4. The sectionals will be at Seckinger High School Feb. 11. The state finals will be Feb. 16-17 in Macon.
“We got about six guys we’re kind of putting our money on so to say,” said Houston. “They’ve got some good records. Just this time of year, I think 90 percent of it’s mental and getting everybody to feel good and believe in themselves. And just show up and do what you do.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.